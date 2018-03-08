Seekonk school officials, police update parents on student safety

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Parents worried about local school security took their concerns to Seekonk officials at a meeting at the town’s high school Thursday night.

School Superintendent Arlene Bosco and Police Chief Craig Mace invited parents to the school’s auditorium for a forum on school safety. About 50 or 60 parents were in attendance.

“We want to make sure that what we do is absolutely appropriate, it’s updated,” Bosco said. “Some of it we can’t talk about, just for safety’s sake.”

Bosco said students and teachers are trained for different emergencies but are exploring what other steps they can take.

Parent Melissa Wheeler says the lockdown drills that are sometimes rehearsed aren’t enough.

“They know if there’s a shooter in the school, if they get into your room, you really don’t have a lot to do,” she said. “But what are we doing to prevent things from happening?”

One officer is assigned to each school as a resource officer, according to Mace, but other patrol officers actively visit the schools during arrival and dismissal.

The officers hope to create relationships with students so that they’re more comfortable with reporting anything that seems amiss to authorities, Mace said.

School officials said they’re also in the process of getting more security cameras installed at buildings throughout the district.