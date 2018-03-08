Utility crews working around the clock to restore power….again

Related Coverage Power Outages Map & Database

(WPRI) — And just like that, thousands of people in Southern New England are once again without power after another nor’easter barreled through the area.

Utility crews Wednesday had just gotten almost everyone restored from a storm last week when more winter weather moved in.

According to WPRI.com Power Outage Database, more than 17,000 National Grid customers were without power around noon, more than 16,000 of those outages were in Providence County. More than 4,700 National Grid customers in Bristol County, Mass. were also without power.

Lots of bucket trucks staged here in Scituate! pic.twitter.com/QyhmoQWsZs — Kim Kalunian (@KimKalunian) March 8, 2018

National Grid spokesman Ted Kresse told Eyewitness News the utility has 130 lines crews working to restore service.

He said Wednesday night’s nor’easter did a lot less damage and destruction compared to the storm last week.

Last week, trees were uprooted, knocking down poles and wires. But this storm was different.

“It’s not as much of that as it is the heavy snow on the lines and the heavy snow that’s been pushing down the limbs as well and pushing down on the wires. So, not as many utility poles as we saw with Riley, but certainly some challenges out there,” Kresse said.

Judy Tereshka of North Scituate is one of the people who lost power in both storms. She lost power for three days after last week’s nor’easter. Luckily, she hadn’t put away any of her lanterns, blankets, and other power outage supplies, because she needed them Wednesday night when the lights went out again.

“Last night it went out at least four times that I counted. I fell asleep for about three to four hours. I don’t know what happened during that time. Each time it went out, it was like only a minute – but it was just enough to give me the willies that it was going out again,” Tereshka said.

Her power is back on for now, but with the potential for another storm early next week, she’s not putting her power outage supplies away just yet.