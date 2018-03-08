Warwick dad charged with abusing his infant child

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a Warwick man after they said his infant child was hospitalized with a head injury.

Alexander Walsh, 23, was charged with three counts of first-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree child abuse.

Warwick police said the two-and-a-half-month-old baby was taken to the hospital with several skull fractures and a brain hemorrhage that they say is consistent with abusive head trauma.

The baby’s injuries, while serious, are not thought to be life-threatening, police said.

They said their investigation led them to believe the child had been repeatedly injured.

Police said Walsh also faces charges of burglary in an unrelated incident.

Police said in that case Walsh entered an apartment on Sandy Lane early in the morning on Feb. 19, waking the female resident. He then allegedly stole a small amount of cash, as well as other items.

The resident was not injured during the encounter.

Walsh is currently being held at the ACI.