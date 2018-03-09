Doctor in opioid kickback scheme sentenced to prison

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — A doctor who pleaded guilty to accepting money for prescribing a highly addictive opioid spray in exchange for kickbacks was sentenced in federal court Friday to 51 months in prison.

Jerrold Rosenberg cried as he addressed the court, saying he was sorry he failed his patients. Rosenberg admitted in October to falsifying insurance documents to prescribe the fentanyl spray Subsys, and also to taking speaking fees from the company that makes it, Insys Therapeutics. However, Rosenberg maintained in court Friday he was trying to help his patients.

Prosecutors say Rosenberg bullied patients who complained about the effects of the spray, telling one to “stop crying, you’re acting like a child.” Two patients survived after overdosing.

A number of Rosenberg’s patients spoke in court Friday about the side effects they suffered from the opioid spray, including sickness and extreme weight loss.

The judge told Rosenberg Friday he had essentially sold his medical license to a drug company.

As part of a plea deal, Rosenberg has agreed to pay $754,736 in restitution to the insurance companies, including Medicare, that paid for his Subsys prescriptions.

The case is one of several nationally brought against people associated with Insys Therapeutics and Subsys prescriptions, which is meant only for cancer patients with severe pain.

Company executives are also being prosecuted.