In the Kitchen: Ravioli Di Polo

Executive Chef/Owner David Ashworth of Parma Ristorante joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Ravioli Di Polo.

Ingredients:

1 pint heavy cream

12 butternut squash raviolis

1 whole butternut squash

12 oz grilled chicken

2 oz Frangelico or a nut flavored liquor

parsley

2 pinches of salt

1 pinch of pepper

1 tab of butter

Directions:

Put a pasta pot of boiling water on, adding three pinches of salt. Heat up sauté pan on medium high heat, when heated add 1 tab of butter and drizzle a teaspoon of oil. When butter is melted, add grilled chicken chicken that has been cut into strips and the cubed candied butternut squash. Sauté on medium high heat and add the 2 oz of Frangelico. At this point you want to pull the pan away from the heat when adding liquor and tilting towards fire for a small burn off of alcohol. Add heavy cream and let reduce until it becomes to a full bubble. Shut off and add your cooked raviolis and two tablespoons of the pasta water. Mangia!

