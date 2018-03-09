Insuring proper care for those at risk for cardiovascular disease

In the U.S. someone has a heart attack or stroke every 40 seconds, and nearly one in three of these patients will have another cardiovascular (CV) event; however some patients are being denied the needed treatments.

New data being presented at the 2018 ACC Scientific Sessions explores the clinical impact due to restrictive insurance practices for access to PCSK9 inhibitors.

We spoke with Seth J. Baum, M.D., President of the American Society for Preventive Cardiology, to discuss the challenges that patients experience when to trying to receive a PCSK9 inhibitor prescribed by their doctors.

