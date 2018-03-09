Monster Jam comes to the Dunk this weekend

Monster Jam® Triple Threat Series™ brings adrenaline-charged family entertainment to fans across the country. There will be no exception as it comes to The Dunkin Donuts’ Center this weekend.

Friday, March 9 at 7 p.m.

Saturday, March 10 at 1 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday, March 11 at 1 p.m.

These world-class Monster Jam vehicles and athletes deliver what fans want to see most…more trucks, more racing, more freestyle, more donuts, more wheelies, more action!

For tickets and information, click here.

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.