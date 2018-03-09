New Bedford seafood manager sentenced for tax evasion

BOSTON (WPRI) — A New Bedford seafood manager was learned his fate Friday in federal court in Boston for failing to report more than $75,000 in earnings on his tax returns.

Orlando Cardoso, 44, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Patti Saris to one year of probation, 10 months of which will be served on home confinement. She also ordered Cardoso to pay $24,998 in restitution to the U.S. government.

Last November, Cardoso pleaded guilty to two counts of filing a false income tax return.

Cardoso said on his 2012 and 2013 tax returns that the only income he received was from his employer. However, Cardoso had received over $75,000 in cash and checks from his employer’s supplier and failed to report the income on his tax returns, according to prosecutors.