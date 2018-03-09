No school Foster-Glocester: Power problems plague northwest after nor’easter

FOSTER, R.I. (WPRI) — Two days after the latest round of winter weather more than 1,500 National Grid customers in Rhode Island were still without power Friday morning – most of them in Providence County.

In the northwest part of the state, Foster-Glocester canceled school Friday. But it wasn’t for snow, it was due to the ongoing power outages.

Waiting for the call. These crews have been working nonstop since Friday clearing trees and helping people get power back on. This is the staging area. Hear from a worker at Noon. pic.twitter.com/YxS3JAtyCG — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) March 9, 2018

The heavy, wet snow and strong winds Wednesday night caused another round of widespread power outages in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, more than 140,000 National Grid customers and more than 36,000 Eversource customers were still without power as of Friday morning.

The Providence Emergency Management Agency sent out a reminder to residents to always take precautions when operating generators in the event of an outage. Proper ventilation of gas generators is essential to preventing carbon monoxide poisoning. Never run a generator inside a house or garage.

Another Storm?

While the next few days look mostly dry, the Pinpoint Weather Team is tracking yet another offshore storm that could impact our area early next week.

A Flood Warning continues for our local rivers. The Pawcatuck River in Westerly and the Taunton River in Bridgewater are experiencing minor flooding.

Additional minor flooding is expected through the end of the week.