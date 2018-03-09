PC moves on to Big East semifinals; URI takes on VCU in A-10 Tourney

(WPRI) — Tournament season is underway and two Rhode Island men’s basketball teams are preparing to take the floor Friday.

URI RAMS

The University of Rhode Island Rams are playing their first game in the Atlantic 10 Tournament in Washington, D.C. Friday afternoon.

Coming off a remarkable season, top-seeded URI got a bye for the first and second rounds and is playing #8 seed VCU in the quarterfinals.

The Rams are the A-10 Tournament’s defending champions. However, unlike last year, URI likely doesn’t need to win the whole thing to make it to the NCAA Tournament. Instead, the team is looking to improve their seed in the Big Dance.

PC FRIARS

After knocking off #4 seed Creighton in overtime Thursday night, the Providence College Friars will play top-seeded Xavier at 6:30 p.m. in The Big East Tournament.

Thursday’s win could be a big boost for Providence College, which is seeking a fifth straight NCAA Tournament berth.

MARCH HOOPS: Eyewitness Sports is following PC and URI every step of the way with live team coverage. Mark Dondero will have live reports from Madison Square Garden where the Friars are playing in The Big East Tournament. Ruthie Polinsky will be in Washington, D.C. where the Rams are in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.