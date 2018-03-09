Pic of the Week: March 5-9, 2018

By Published:
Submitted by Tom Sisto of Seekonk.

This week’s winning Pic of the Day was sent in by Tom Sisto of Seekonk. It shows two guys standing precariously close to the high surf kicked up by recent storms.

Tom has won a $100 gift certificate to Hunt’s Photo & Video.

To claim your prize, visit the Hunt’s website or call them at (401) 751-5190.

Tune in Fridays to Eyewitness News this Morning at 7 a.m. on FOX Providence to see which Pic of the Day wins the weekly prize.

Have a photo you’d like to enter? Click here or send it via e-mail to picoftheday@wpri.com.

Pic of the Day: Winter 2017-18

Related Posts