Portsmouth HS student charged with bringing stun gun to school

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A 16-year-old student from Portsmouth High School was criminally charged after police said she brought a stun gun to school.

Police said they began their investigation after receiving information that the student had the weapon inside the school.

Police said School Resource Officer Maddie Pirri took the girl into custody after finding the stun gun in the student’s possession.

The student was charged with weapons other than firearms prohibited.

Portsmouth School Committee is currently increasing its security procedures after an intruder incident in February. Police say Marcus Schlip, 22, barged into the school’s gym building and assaulted the gym teacher. The said he had a large knife in his possession.