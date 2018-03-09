Silver Alert issued for missing Providence woman, 71

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a Providence woman reported missing Friday.

A Silver Alert was issued for Clara Fernandez, 71. She was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday walking on Ridge Street in the direction of Broadway, according to police.

Fernandez is white, stands 5 feet tall, weighs about 110 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a wine-colored jacket, jeans, glasses, and gray and blue shoes.

Anyone with information on Fernandez’s whereabouts is asked to call the Providence Police Department at (401) 272-3121.