DCYF holds weekend training for potential foster parents

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Department of Children Youth and Families says there are close to 200 children across the state who need foster homes.

This weekend, they’re training families at the Rhode Island Convention Center how to foster children switching from a 10 week training period used previously.

“We had heard about this initiative through our church and we have five children of our own but we felt very compelled to do something,” says Cranston resident Nathan Bonds. “Our foster care census is up and it’s younger children who are entering care right now.”

Department of Children Youth and Families Director Trista Piccola says under the 10 week training method, only about 1 in 10 families who expressed an interest in fostering were completing the licensing program.

She hopes this weekend training session will improve that statistic.

“This may be the first ever in the country, nobody else has actually delivered the licensing process in this way,” says Piccola. “It was just an extra bonus, if you will.”

She expects the convenience of the program to pay off. “The success of this event will be measured by these families supporting and caring for these kids who need them right now.”

After this weekend crash course, The families will have follow-up interviews and home inspections.

Then, they’ll be ready to open their doors to some foster children.