Providence College Friars lose to Villanova in Big East Championship game

NEW YORK, N.Y. (WPRI) — It was a valiant effort but the Providence College Friars fell to the Villanova Wildcats, 76-66 in overtime in the Big East Championship. The Friars trailed by double digits but came back to take the lead in the second half.

It was the third straight game Providence College played in overtime which is a new Big East Tournament record. Jalen Brunson led the Wildcats with a game-high 31 points. The Friars were paced by Kyron Cartwright who scored 19 points and Alpha Diallo with 22 points.

PC is expected to make the NCAA Tournament for the fifth consecutive year on Sunday, which will be a program record.