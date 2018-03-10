Two people taken to the hospital after tip-over crash

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Two people are taken to the hospital after a tip-over car accident in Providence.

According to the Providence Fire Department, the accident happened in the area of Holden and Edith Streets just before 9:30 a.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found two vehicles involved, with one tipped over on its side.

The two female occupants of that vehicle were trapped inside and still had their seat-belts on.

Rescue crews were able to upright the vehicle and remove the two females. They were both taken to the hospital as a precaution.

The people in the other vehicle were not injured.