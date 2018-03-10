URI, St. Joseph’s set to play in A-10 semifinals

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — URI and St. Joseph’s are underway in Washington D.C. with the winner headed to the A-10 Championship.

URI advanced by beating VCU 76-67 on Friday. St Joseph’s moved on by beating George Mason 68-49.

URI is looking for revenge after St. Joe’s won by 30 points, 78-48, less than two weeks ago. It was Senior Night for the Rams.

