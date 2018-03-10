URI gets revenge against St. Joseph’s, beats them 90 to 87 to advance to A-10 final

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — URI got sweet revenge against St. Joseph’s on Saturday, less than two weeks after losing to them by 30 on Senior Night.

The Rams won 90-87, moving to the A-10 final being played on Sunday afternoon. Rhody will try to repeat as conference champions.

Andre Berry had 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds for the Rams, while Jeff Dowtin added 16 points and 10 rebounds.

Shavar Newkirk lead the way for the Hawks with 18 points, eight boards and six assists.

URI now moves on to play Davidson. The A-10 title game will be played at 1 p.m. on WPRI-12.

MARCH HOOPS: Eyewitness Sports is following PC and URI every step of the way with live team coverage. Mark Dondero will have live reports from Madison Square Garden where the Friars are playing in The Big East Tournament. Ruthie Polinsky will be in Washington, D.C. where the Rams are in the Atlantic 10 Tournament.