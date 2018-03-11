East Providence Firefighters rescue several pets from house fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Firefighters responded to a house fire on Knowlton Street just before noon Sunday.

Officials tell us, there was an initial report of people trapped in the house, but everyone made it out safely before crews arrived.

Firefighters did learn that several pets were still inside; they were able to rescue all of them.

We’re told, It took about forty minutes to knock down the flames, but firefighters remained on the scene for about three hours.

The house is uninhabitable at this time.

The fire appeared to start in the basement, however the investigation into the exact cause continues.

Officials said a couple firefighters suffered minor injuries, but are expected to be okay.