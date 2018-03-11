Elected officials delivering meals to seniors for “March For Meals Month”

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Elected officials are delivering meals to seniors throughout the month of March to raise awareness about hunger and the importance of Meals on Wheels.

Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo kicked off the campaign March 5, delivering a meal in Providence to 89-year-old Georgiana Perry.

Meals on Wheels of Rhode Island says the state’s congressional delegation, mayors and others will deliver meals and visit with seniors in March, for “March For Meals Month.”

Raimondo says the program provides a vital lifeline and connection to the community for seniors. She says it’s so important to support services that keep our seniors living at home where they want to be.

Meals on Wheels says it delivered more than 340,000 meals last year and provided daily safety checks to more than 2,500 homebound residents.