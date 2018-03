BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fire seriously damaged a home in Burrillville Sunday night.

Crews were called to Staghead Drive in the Pascoag section of town around 7:45 p.m.

Officials said the homeowners were inside the residence when the fire started. No one was injured.

The fire marshal and crews from several communities remained on the scene as of 10 p.m.

We’re told, the home could be a total loss because of smoke, fire and water damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.