Former Providence police officer arrested, accused of using city gas card

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A fired Providence patrolman has been arrested again in another scam related crime in the city, according to police.

Col. Hugh Clements tells Eyewitness News, former police officer Jesse Ferrell was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Mobil Gas Station at Atwells and Valley Street following a weeks long investigation.

This time, he is accused of illegally using a city of Providence gas card.

Col. Clements said Ferrell dropped the pump and tried to enter his car when he was confronted, and a struggle with officers followed.

At this time, Ferrell is charged with credit card fraud, unlawful conversion, computer crime, and resisting arrest.

Police also executed a search warrant at Ferrell’s apartment in Central Falls and uncovered a gun.

They plan to charge Ferrell with possession of a firearm after a conviction of a crime of violence.

Col. Clements adds that the investigation is ongoing, including how Ferrell came to possess the gas card.

Ferrell had been suspended since April 2016 and was eventually terminated from the force on a breaking and entering conviction related to coupon flier thefts at a distribution center for the Providence Journal.

He is being held without bail and will be presented in court Monday.