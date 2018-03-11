St. Michael School reopening Monday

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — St. Michael School in Fall River will reopen Monday after undergoing a massive cleanup and repairs to damage sustained in the nor’easter on March 2nd.

The school has been closed for the past week as crews put a new roof on the building.

Initially, School Pastor Fr. Jay Mello canceled classes for Monday and Tuesday, but the extent of the damage warranted classes to be canceled the entire week.

Father Mello said in that time, crews, roofers and repairmen put in many hours to get the job done, and he’s looking forward to having the kids back in school.