WASHINGTON, D.C. (WPRI) — URI and Davidson will battle it out for the A-10 tittle this afternoon in Washington D.C. in just under an hour.

The Rams, the #1 seed in the A-10 tournament, come into the final with wins against VCU and a revenge victory against St. Joseph’s.

Davidson, the #3 ranked team, had wins over St. Louis and St. Bonaventure.

The tipoff for the game is at 1 p.m. on CBS.

Ruthie Polinsky is in Washington D.C. and will have live coverage starting at 6:30 p.m. on Eyewitness News.