URI taking on 10-seed Oklahoma, Providence College facing 7-seed Texas A&M in NCAA Tournament

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Both the University of Rhode Island and Providence College will be going dancing in this year’s NCAA Tournament. It marks the first ever that both teams will represent the Ocean State in the big dance in consecutive years.

Rhode Island, (25-7, 15-3), the Atlantic 10 regular season champs will take on 10-seed Oklahoma Thursday in Pittsburgh. Earlier Sunday the Rams lost to Davidson, 58-57 in the Atlantic 10 Championship game. Rhode Island is in the NCAA Tournament in back-to-back years for the first time since 1998-1999.

Providence College (21-13, 10-8) who advanced to Saturday’s Big East Championship final prior to losing to Villanova is back in the big dance for a fifth year in a row – program record. The Friars will take on 7-seed Texas A&M on Friday in Charlotte.