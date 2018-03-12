Cranston’s storm budget takes a hit as third nor’easter looms

Related Coverage RI state offices, many schools closed Tuesday due to impending storm

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Ahead of a third Nor’easter in two weeks, repairs were made to plows and salt trucks were filled in Cranston.

The streets were clear before the storm as crews spent the day getting any leftover branches from previous storms out of the way so that all the plows have to deal with is snow.

“If it comes down as hard as they say, we’ll go into a full blown plowing operation only,” Cranston Highway manager John Corso said.

According to Corso, the city has 20 plow and salt trucks, 25 smaller plow trucks and about 140 vendors if they’re needed.

“The guys have been working very hard, they’re tired, but they’re here, they’re here for me and they do a great job.” he said.

Mayor Allan Fung says the city’s storm budget is about $700,000 but that’s already been spent due to previous storms and the need to salt the roads on many occasions throughout this winter. Between overtime, vendors and materials he expects this next storm alone could cost $150,000, if not more. But he says the city has dealt with overages before.

The crews were able to get some rest before the latest storm. They’re expected to begin their shifts around midnight.

“As soon as the first flakes start we’ll be out there treating the roads,” Corso said.