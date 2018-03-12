Former NBA star opens rehab facilities for those struggling with opioid addiction

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Fall River native Chris Herren is on a path to wellness, and he wants to help others along the way.

Herren was a basketball standout at Durfee High School who went on to star at Fresno State. He eventually played for the NBA’s Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics. But the accomplishment that the now 42-year-old is most proud of is his nearly 10 years of sobriety.

“Nine-and-a-half years is something I’m extremely grateful for,” Herren said. “It’s a life that I never, ever imagined, not only for myself but for those who love me.”

While most people would revel in the memory of getting to wear Celtic green, Herren said it’s something he’d rather not dwell on.

“I don’t enjoy seeing any clips of me playing for the Celtics. I was extremely sick. I was suffering at that time if my life,” Herren said. “At Durfee High School [and] Fresno State, there were some good times, but the Celtics, you know, it was a struggle.”

Herren now spends more than 200 days a year traveling the country as a motivational speaker. He tells his life story to both children and adults, hoping it will prevent them from traveling down the same path he took.

Just last week, he opened “Herren Wellness” at Jacob Hill, a rehab center in Seekonk. The one-time inn has now been converted into a 22 bedroom, fully staffed wellness center. Herren said he wanted to create an environment different from the stereotypical rehab facility.

“I think when it comes to recovery it has been very cookie cutter for years,” Herren said. “I went to treatment when I was 21 years old. When I walked into treatment, it was in a very clinical setting, and I thought I didn’t belong. I listened to other people tell their story and I was like, ‘I’m so, so far away from that.’ And I believe for me personally that delayed my recovery. Because I walked out of there thinking I was the healthiest one in there.”

Herren said one goal at his new wellness facility is to catch people like his 21-year-old former self, who may not realize how badly they need treatment.

“We want to be that stage where people can identify what they’re struggling with and start that process of recovery with us,” he said.

Another goal is to tear down some of the negative attitudes and conceptions surrounding treatment for substance abuse.

“When it comes to addiction there is this unbelievable stigma that is attached to it,” Herren said. “Everyone wants to focus on the worst day, and not the first day. Everybody wants to tell people how bad it is in the end instead of addressing it in the beginning. And that’s the void we want to fill here.”

That stigma is something many rehab facilities are now targeting. Tom Hill is the CEO of “The Journey to Hope, Health and Healing,” a substance abuse clinic with three locations in Rhode Island.

“Unfortunately we have the best medication and the best treatment centers in Rhode Island available, but they’re not coming in for treatment now because of the stigma attached to heroin and opioids,” Hill said.

Hill says despite how bad the opioid crisis has gotten, the number of people seeking treatment hasn’t gone up.

“In the last five years there’s been probably 4,800 people in treatment in all the treatment centers throughout Rhode Island,” Hill said. “And that number actually hasn’t even changed.”

The number of treatment centers hasn’t increased much either. The Rhode Island Department of Health told Eyewitness News that in the last five years, there have been just eight new licensed opioid treatment providers.

Hill said the biggest barrier to people seeking treatment is getting them to see addiction as a medical condition.

“That’s the switch we need to make in our heads,” Hill said. “And say, ‘It’s a medical illness, I need medical treatment.'”

But while Herren and Hill’s substance abuse centers may adapt their strategies, the goal remains the same.

“I think everybody deserves a shot,” Herren said. “And we want to give people the best shot possible. We just want to tap into what inspires you, to what implores you to get well here, and to maintain a healthy lifestyle when you leave here.”

Herren said his wellness center can accommodate 12 residents at a time right now, but will eventually have enough space to house 22 people.

The Journey to Hope, Health and Healing has centers in Providence, Johnston and Westerly, with a new location opening in Middletown in April.