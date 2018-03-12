Former Providence cop faces judge on fraud charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former Providence police officer was in court Monday after being arrested for the second time in two years.

According to Providence Police Col. Hugh Clements, Jesse Ferrell was arrested Saturday afternoon at the Mobil gas station at Atwells Avenue and Valley Street following a weeks-long investigation. Police said he was using a city gas card for personal use.

Ferrell, 51, resisted arrest and injured an officer in the process, police said.

In a statement, Clements called the former officer’s actions disgraceful and shameful to the department, even though Ferrell is no longer a member. Clements also said he is confident that justice will be served.

Ferrell was arraigned Monday on charges of credit card fraud, unlawful conversion, computer crime and resisting arrest. In addition, he is facing a charge of illegal gun possession after a search of his Central Falls apartment led to the discovery of the weapon.

The judge set Ferrell’s bail at $10,000 surety. A pre-arraignment hearing is scheduled for June 4.

Ferrell was also arrested in 2016 after he was caught taking a pile of newspaper coupons while he was off-duty. He pleaded no contest last July to one count of misdemeanor larceny and was sentenced to three years suspended with probation.

Then a 19-year member of the department, Ferrell was suspended without pay following his arrest and later terminated.