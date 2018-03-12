In the Kitchen: Irish Egg Roll

Go Providence brought us Chef Aaron James of The Rosendale to show us how to make their Irish Egg Roll.

Ingredients:

6 each – egg roll wraps

2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey

1/4 cup pickled cabbage

1 oz chocolate sauce

1/4 cup pickled carrots

1 oz honey

1/4 cup pickled red onion

1 TBSP brown sugar

1/4 cup pickled radish

1/8 tsp salt

1 pint Guinness Lager

6 oz corned beef

1 cup heavy cream

2 eggs

Directions:

Put together sauce Roll up Irish egg rolls Fry egg rolls Plate food Enjoy!

