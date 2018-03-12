In the Kitchen: Irish Egg Roll

Go Providence brought us Chef Aaron James of The Rosendale to show us how to make their Irish Egg Roll.
Ingredients:
- 6 each – egg roll wraps
- 2 oz Jameson Irish Whiskey
- 1/4 cup pickled cabbage
- 1 oz chocolate sauce
- 1/4 cup pickled carrots
- 1 oz honey
- 1/4 cup pickled red onion
- 1 TBSP brown sugar
- 1/4 cup pickled radish
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1 pint Guinness Lager
- 6 oz corned beef
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 2 eggs
Directions:
- Put together sauce
- Roll up Irish egg rolls
- Fry egg rolls
- Plate food
- Enjoy!
