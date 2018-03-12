Man charged in armed robbery at Seekonk Wendy’s

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Police tracked down and arrested a Pawtucket man Monday following an incident at a Wendy’s in Seekonk.

After responding to the Route 6 restaurant around 4:15 a.m., police said they were approached by a Wendy’s employee who said they were robbed in the parking lot by a man displaying a pistol.

The employee was directed into the restaurant by the suspect, according to police, and when money could not be obtained, he reportedly ran off in the direction of East Providence.

Police from both Seekonk and East Providence got a description of the suspect and as a K-9 unit tracked him along Warren Avenue, the man was spotted climbing over a fence outside a nursing home.

The suspect, identified as Todd Johnson, was found trying to hide underneath a car in the parking lot and taken into custody, according to police.

The responding officers recovered an air pistol near the nursing home, believing it to be the one used in the robbery.

Johnson, 57, of Manton Street, was charged in East Providence as a fugitive from justice. Seekonk police said they will be charging him with armed robbery while masked, assault with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping – armed with a firearm, and intimidation of a witness.

Johnson will be arraigned in Rhode Island and held pending extradition to Massachusetts.