National Grid gears up for third nor’easter in 2 weeks

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — With a third nor’easter expected to hit Southern New England, National Grid is preparing for the possibility of more power outages.

National Grid spokesperson Ted Kresse said they have had crews out since the beginning of March trying to keep up with the restoration efforts through each storm.

“This has been a very unique situation that we’ve had these three storms, right on top of each other,” Kresse said. “We’ve been going nonstop.”

Thousands of homes and businesses in Rhode Island have lost power at some point since the beginning of March. Kresse said while they are expecting more power outages with Tuesday’s nor’easter, he said it won’t be as bad as the last two storms.

“Three percent of our customers could be impacted with a 24-hour outage, so we don’t see this quite as significant right now,” he said.

Kresse said the 3 percent of customers is an estimated 15,000 people who would be affected.

“Each one of those storms has been a little bit different, and we’ll be ready to face the challenges this one brings,” Kresse added.

Kresse said they expect the sheer amount of snow to be the biggest problem with the storm since it will be harder to get to rural areas that lose power.

When it comes to storm preparations, Kresse said he wants to reiterate that residents should make sure they have water, canned food and that all electronic devices are charged.