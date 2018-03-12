Pedestrian injured after being struck in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – One person was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle early Monday morning.

The crash occurred just after midnight near the intersection of Dean Street and Broadway.

Police say the driver remained on scene following the crash and is cooperating with police. It is unknown at this time if the driver will face any charges.

The victim was taken to Rhode Island Hospital and is reportedly in stable condition.

