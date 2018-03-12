Blizzard-like conditions possible during Tuesday snowstorm

PINPOINT STORMBEAT (WPRI) — A third nor’easter in less than two weeks will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and is expected to bring potentially heavy snow accumulations and strong wind gusts.
A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area, which means six inches of snow or more is likely. Travel could become nearly impossible Tuesday morning as the snow and high winds create blizzard-like conditions.
WPRI 12 reporters and meteorologists will have in-depth coverage of the storm on air and online. This page collects all the latest headlines and vital information. Use ctrl+F on your keyboard to search.
Forecast
A few snow showers are possible Monday evening. Light to moderate snowfall moves in after 11 p.m. and begins to fall heavy at times heading into Tuesday morning. Snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour are possible, especially over southeastern Massachusetts. Winds of up to 40-55 mph in Rhode Island and 55-65 mph over eastern Massachusetts.
- Looking Ahead: Detailed 7-Day Futurecast »
- Read More: Pinpoint Weather Blog »
Meteorologist Pete Mangione is analyzing new data and will have his updated futurecast on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.
Closings and Cancellations
No schools have issued closings or delays just yet but a number of cities and towns have issued parking bans for Monday night into Tuesday.
- Pinpoint Closing Network: Latest updates »
The 2018 WPRI 12 and Fox Providence Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the impending storm. A new date will soon be established and announced.
Storm Ready Guide: Helpful Resources and Safety Information »
Transportation
- Road: RIDOT, MassDOT, driving tips »
- Air: WPRI.com Flight Tracker »
- Rail: Amtrak, MBTA »
- Buses: RIPTA »
- Ferry: Block Island Ferry | Rhode Island Fast Ferry »
Tips
Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.
Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.
- Storm Resources: How to be prepared for the storm
Do you have photos and videos about the storm? Share them with us by emailing ReportIt@wpri.com.
Cities & Towns
- Live closings list
- Acushnet
- Attleboro
- Barrington
- Bristol
- Burrillville
- Central Falls
- Charlestown
- Coventry
- Cranston
- Parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until further notice
- Cumberland
- Send storm questions to storm@cumberlandri.org
- Dartmouth
- East Greenwich
- Parking ban in effect from 10 p.m. Monday until further notice
- East Providence
- Parking ban in effect from midnight Monday until further notice
- Exeter
- Fairhaven
- Fall River
- Foster
- Glocester
- Hopkinton
- Parking ban in effect from 11 p.m. Monday until further notice
- Jamestown
- Johnston
- Lincoln
- Little Compton
- Middletown
- Narragansett
- Parking ban in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until further notice
- New Bedford
- Newport
- Parking ban in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until 6 p.m. Tuesday
- North Attleboro
- North Kingstown
- North Providence
- North Smithfield
- Parking ban in effect from 9 p.m. Monday until further notice
- Pawtucket
- Portsmouth
- Parking ban in effect from midnight Monday through 10 a.m. Wednesday
- Providence
- Plowing and cleanup requests can be submitted here
- Get Twitter updates from PEMA
- Providence 311
- Rehoboth
- Richmond
- Scituate
- Seekonk
- Smithfield
- Parking ban in effect from mid-Monday through mid-Wednesday
- Official snow information is available here
- Somerset
- Parking ban in effect until 7 a.m. Wednesday
- South Kingstown
- Swansea
- Taunton
- Tiverton
- Warren
- Warwick
- For residents with non-emergency, storm-related questions please call (401) 468-4673 or (401) 468-4670
- West Greenwich
- West Warwick
- Westerly
- Westport
- Report fallen trees to the highway department at (508) 636-1020
- Woonsocket
- Parking ban in effect from 6 p.m. Monday until further notice
Safety Tips
The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last-minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:
- Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.
- Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.
- Prepare your home and car: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.
- Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.
- Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.
Power outages
- Interactive: Track power outages by city or town
- Report an outage to National Grid: 1-800-465-1212.
- Report an outage to Eversource: 1-800-592-2000.
- Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.
- Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.
Stay with WPRI.com and Eyewitness News for updates on this Severe Weather Alert.