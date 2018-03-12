Blizzard-like conditions possible during Tuesday snowstorm

PINPOINT STORMBEAT (WPRI) — A third nor’easter in less than two weeks will arrive Monday night into Tuesday and is expected to bring potentially heavy snow accumulations and strong wind gusts.

A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for the entire area, which means six inches of snow or more is likely. Travel could become nearly impossible Tuesday morning as the snow and high winds create blizzard-like conditions.

Forecast

A few snow showers are possible Monday evening. Light to moderate snowfall moves in after 11 p.m. and begins to fall heavy at times heading into Tuesday morning. Snowfall rates of 1-3 inches per hour are possible, especially over southeastern Massachusetts. Winds of up to 40-55 mph in Rhode Island and 55-65 mph over eastern Massachusetts.

Meteorologist Pete Mangione is analyzing new data and will have his updated futurecast on Eyewitness News at Noon on WPRI 12.

Closings and Cancellations

No schools have issued closings or delays just yet but a number of cities and towns have issued parking bans for Monday night into Tuesday.

The 2018 WPRI 12 and Fox Providence Job Fair scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to the impending storm. A new date will soon be established and announced.

Winter storm prep is in motion! There will be NO TRASH PICK UP ON TUESDAY for #Cranston! pic.twitter.com/iwu1G7zr4m — Mayor Allan Fung (@MayorFung) March 12, 2018

In anticipation of severe winter weather tomorrow session and hearings have been cancelled. — Rhode Island Senate (@RISenate) March 12, 2018

Transportation

Tips

Dial 2-1-1 for information about shelters, heating centers, transportation, snow removal and more.

Rhode Islanders with disabilities, chronic conditions, and other special health needs can sign up for the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry.

Storm Resources: How to be prepared for the storm

Cities & Towns

Safety Tips

The Red Cross urges residents to prepare for winter weather, emphasizing that preparing early will help avoid last-minute rushing. The Red Cross recommends how families should prepare:

Assemble an emergency preparedness kit: This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter.

This should include winter-specific supplies such as warm clothes, hats, gloves, water resistant shoes, extra blankets, and sand or non-clumping kitty litter. Follow storm warnings: A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours.

A winter storm WATCH means storm conditions are possible in the next 36-48 hours, a winter storm WARNING means that life-threatening or severe weather conditions have begun or will begin within 24 hours. Prepare your home and car : Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated.

: Keep your gas tank full to keep the fuel line from freezing and make sure your home is properly insulated. Use technology: Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare.

Free apps can give real-time information to help you prepare. Health Department: Those with special healthcare needs can enroll in the Rhode Island Special Needs Emergency Registry. by clicking here. Those without access to a computer can call 2-1-1.

Power outages

Interactive: Track power outages by city or town

Track power outages by city or town Report an outage to National Grid: 1-800-465-1212.

Report an outage to Eversource: 1-800-592-2000.

Report an outage to Pascoag Utility District: 1-401-568-6222.

Snow hotline for Providence residents: 1-401-680-8080.

