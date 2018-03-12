Police: Former Hendricken vice principal failed to report address change

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A former assistant principal at Bishop Hendricken High School, who is now on the Rhode Island Sex Offender Registry after an incident in 2005, turned himself into police on Sunday after he failed to report an address change.

Timothy Sheldon, 52, pleaded no contest back in 2005 to one count of solicitation of sex with a child.

According to R.I. State Police spokesperson Laura Meade Kirk, Sheldon’s arrest resulted from a compliance check with the state’s sex offender registry.

Kirk said their files showed Sheldon was living at an address in Providence but detectives learned he never lived there. He also did not provide a different address. As a sex offender, Sheldon is required to report any changes in address to the registry.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Sheldon, who was living in New York City. He turned himself in at R.I. State Police headquarters Sunday and is being charged with one count of failure to report a change of address.

Sheldon was arraigned at state police headquarters and released on $10,000 personal recognizance.