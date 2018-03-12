‘Porch pirate’ suspect surrenders to Portsmouth police

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman suspected of stealing a package from the front porch of a Portsmouth home earlier this month was in custody Monday, Portsmouth police said.

Cheyanne Brannen turned herself in Saturday, according to police. She was held at the ACI over the weekend for another violation and was scheduled to be arraigned on a larceny charge Monday in 2nd District Court.

Police believe Brannen was the woman caught on surveillance camera taking a package from a home on Wapping Road on March 4.