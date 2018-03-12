Seekonk library continues storm cleanup as third nor’easter approaches

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — As another nor’easter is quickly approaching, many are still trying to clean up from the previous two storms that hit Southern New England.

A tree fell into the Seekonk Public Library during the March 7 nor’easter, causing only slight damage on the outside, but a big mess on the inside.

Books in the library are covered in plastic and tarp, with approximately 100 ceiling tiles now gone.

“About at 40-by-40 square section of the roof had about 50 punctures in it,” Director of the Seekonk Library Peter Fuller said.

Fuller said water then leaked inside the building, damaging hundreds of books. Temporary patches are on the roof but due to the impending storm, the area of fiction books that is damage will remain blocked off.

“We’re very lucky we didn’t lose any computer equipment or anything like that,” Fuller said.