Storm cleanup worker arrested on Alabama rape charge

EXETER, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island State Police have arrested a man working on a storm cleanup crew after learning he was wanted on a rape charge out of Alabama.

Allen Dalton Johnson, 23, of Roanoke, Alabama, was taken into custody Monday at a job site in Exeter.

According to police, Johnson’s arrest stems from an investigation into an incident on March 5 when a motorist told police in Narragansett that a tree limb fell on his car as crews trimmed a tree at the intersection of West Moreland and Walnut Streets.

Police determined Johnson was a member of the tree-cutting crew and was staying at a hotel in Warwick. They also learned there was an outstanding warrant for his arrest on a first-degree rape charge from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office in Wedowee, Alabama.

Johnson was charged locally as a fugitive from justice and will be held pending extradition to Alabama.