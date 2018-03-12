Suspect in custody after shooting in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police have a suspect in custody after a shooting early Monday evening.

The incident occurred around 6 p.m. near Douglas Avenue and Lancashire Street.

According to Maj. David Lapatin, the victim is in surgery. It is unclear how serious the victim’s injuries are, or if the victim was targeted.

Police would not provide any further information on the suspect or the victim.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information comes into the newsroom.