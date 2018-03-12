Woman arrested for using counterfeit bill at Providence nightclub

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a woman after they say she attempted to pass a counterfeit $20 bill at the Alley Cat nightclub on Saturday night.

According to spokesperson for Providence police Lindsay Lague, officers responded to the nightclub after receiving a report from security about a person refusing to leave.

When police arrived on the scene, they spoke with Alley Cat security who stated that a woman, later identified as Iris Rodriguez Jones, attempted to pay the cover charge with a counterfeit $20 bill.

Security told police that they tested the bill with both a black light and a marker, confirming that it did not have a security strip.

Police said security also told them that when Jones was asked to pay with real money, she became argumentative and refused to pay the cover. Security said when she was told to leave, she would not comply and told them to call the police.

Jones was arrested and transported to Central Station, and was later arraigned on charges of passing a counterfeit bill and disorderly conduct. Her bail was set at $5,000 personal recognizance.