Dogs, ferrets killed in Seekonk barn fire

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Two Seekonk residents are without a place to live after a fire broke out Tuesday morning.

According to Seekonk Fire Chief Michael Healy, crews responded to a fire at a barn on County Street just after 10 a.m. Healy said when crews arrived on scene they saw heavy flames coming from the second floor.

Healy said the barn’s second floor was converted into two apartments, where residents lived. According to Healy, the residents were not home when the fire broke out.

He also said their two dogs and two ferrets were killed in the fire, though no one else was injured.

Canteen 2 on scene of a structure fire in Seekonk Ma at 940 County St. pic.twitter.com/Od6nr8UXT1 — Providence Canteen (@PVDCanteen) March 13, 2018

According to Healy, it took crews a couple of hours to put the fire out because of the weather conditions. Eventually crews had to bring in a backhoe to remove the entire second floor.

The American Red Cross is helping the two victims of the fire, who will be staying at a hotel.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.