In the Kitchen: Spicy Shrimp and Barley Soup

By Published: Updated:

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the Rhode Show kitchen making Spicy Shrimp and Barley Soup.

Ingredients:

  • 14-16ea. U-25 Shrimp, peeled & deveined
  • 1 pint Shrimp Stock
  • 1/2 cup Tomato Sauce
  • 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
  • 1/4 cup Minced Onions
  • 1/4 cup Carrots, diced small
  • 1/4 cup Celery, diced small
  • 1/8 cup Jalapeno, diced small
  • 1/8 cup Red Peppers, diced small
  • 1 tablespoon Garlic, minced
  • 2 ea. Bay Leaves
  • 2 ea. Thyme Sprigs
  • 2 cups cooked Barley
  • 2 tablespoons Butter
  • 2 tablespoons AP Flour
  • 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
  • 2 tablespoons Olive Oil

Directions:

  1. In a 4qt. saucepan over medium high heat, add oil and shrimp to brown.
  2. Once browned, remove and reserve.
  3. Add onions, carrots, celery, garlic, jalapeno, and red pepper to cook.
  4. Once softened, butter and flour to coat.
  5. Cook while stirring for 2 minutes to incorporate.
  6. Add stock and tomato and bring to a boil.
  7. Add cream and simmer for 10 minutes.
  8. Fold in shrimp and barley to finish.

Related Posts