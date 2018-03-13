In the Kitchen: Spicy Shrimp and Barley Soup

Chef Nick Rabar from Avenue N joined us in the Rhode Show kitchen making Spicy Shrimp and Barley Soup.
Ingredients:
- 14-16ea. U-25 Shrimp, peeled & deveined
- 1 pint Shrimp Stock
- 1/2 cup Tomato Sauce
- 1/4 cup Heavy Cream
- 1/4 cup Minced Onions
- 1/4 cup Carrots, diced small
- 1/4 cup Celery, diced small
- 1/8 cup Jalapeno, diced small
- 1/8 cup Red Peppers, diced small
- 1 tablespoon Garlic, minced
- 2 ea. Bay Leaves
- 2 ea. Thyme Sprigs
- 2 cups cooked Barley
- 2 tablespoons Butter
- 2 tablespoons AP Flour
- 1 teaspoon Kosher Salt
- 2 tablespoons Olive Oil
Directions:
- In a 4qt. saucepan over medium high heat, add oil and shrimp to brown.
- Once browned, remove and reserve.
- Add onions, carrots, celery, garlic, jalapeno, and red pepper to cook.
- Once softened, butter and flour to coat.
- Cook while stirring for 2 minutes to incorporate.
- Add stock and tomato and bring to a boil.
- Add cream and simmer for 10 minutes.
- Fold in shrimp and barley to finish.