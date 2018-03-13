EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The third nor’easter to hit Southern New England in less than two weeks is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds Tuesday, which will likely lead to significant accumulations and potentially blizzard-like conditions.
Photos: March 13 Snowstorm
Photos: March 13 Snowstorm x
