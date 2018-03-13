EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The third nor’easter to hit Southern New England in less than two weeks is expected to bring heavy snow and strong winds Tuesday, which will likely lead to significant accumulations and potentially blizzard-like conditions.

Photos: March 13 Snowstorm View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Plows get to work in Providence (Photo: Todd Wallace/WPRI-TV) Quiet commute on the MBTA from Providence to Boston (Photo submitted by James H. Leach) Accumulations begin in New Bedford (Photo: Michaela MacDonald/WPRI-TV) Snow-covered bush in Lincoln (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) Driving conditions on Route 146 (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV) Accumulations begin in New Bedford (Photo: Michaela MacDonald/WPRI-TV) Snowfall at the State House (Photo: Todd Wallace/WPRI-TV) Snow starting to stick in Providence (Photo: Todd Wallace/WPRI-TV) All's quiet at T.F. Green, with the storm causing cancellations across the board (Photo: Eric Halperin/WPRI-TV)