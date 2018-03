WASHINGTON (WPRI) — Tuesday started with another White House shakeup. President Trump announced that Rex Tillerson was out as secretary of state and that he would be replaced by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.

The president made the announcement on Twitter.

He thanked Tillerson for his service and said Pompeo would do a “fantastic job.”

Pompeo will be replaced by Gina Haspel who, Trump said, was the first woman chosen to hold the post.

Mike Pompeo, Director of the CIA, will become our new Secretary of State. He will do a fantastic job! Thank you to Rex Tillerson for his service! Gina Haspel will become the new Director of the CIA, and the first woman so chosen. Congratulations to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 13, 2018

The president did not explain the reasoning behind the change.