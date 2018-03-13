What’s your responsibility when it comes to power outages?

(WPRI) — With three nor’easters in less than two weeks, Southern New Englanders have become all too familiar with power outages. So, it may be helpful to know what you’d be responsible to fix should you have damage at your house.

When wires come down, you may be responsible to fix some of the damage.

National Grid shared a graphic Tuesday detailing what the power company covers and what the customer is responsible for.

Anything in the black is what homeowners would have to hire an electrician to fix. Anything in blue is the power company’s responsibility.

Storms can damage electrical equipment on your home, which will require an electrician. We understand it is frustrating to pay an electrician for this type of damage. Before you do, please check to see what you own (black) and what is National Grid’s responsibility (blue). pic.twitter.com/XE9ilyG2N3 — National Grid US (@nationalgridus) March 13, 2018