Classical students march to State House to demand action on gun violence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hundreds of students from Classical High School in Providence walked out of class Wednesday and made their way downtown to join a rally hoping to put an end to gun violence in schools.

The students began their march at 12:45 p.m., nearly three hours after a nationwide walkout event on the one-month anniversary of deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida.

In both instances, students sought to take a stand against gun violence and demand action from local and national leaders.

The Rhode Island Coalition Against Gun Violence also took part in the rally at the State House, saying it plans to announce a legislative push known as the Safe Schools Act.

Students in other districts took part in a walkout at 10 a.m., which lasted for 17 minutes for the 17 victims of the Parkland shooting. In East Providence, while some students walked out to rally against gun violence, others protested in favor of Second Amendment rights.

