Dartmouth hit-and-run suspect in court, held on $25K bail

DARTMOUTH, Mass. (WPRI) — The suspect in a fatal hit-and-run appeared in court again on Wednesday in continuation of a dangerousness hearing that began on March 8.

Nate Vieira, 58, is facing charges of leaving the scene of personal injury and death, unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and driving an unregistered motor vehicle. Police said on March 3, Vieira hit 33-year-old Stasha Lynn Faria with his car on State Road in Dartmouth.

Prosecutors said Vieira saw something quickly pass in front of his car, but thought he struck a light pole. When he was asked why he didn’t remain on scene, he said he panicked and went home.

Police said that they received multiple tips after they released a description of the car involved in the incident and located the vehicle at a body shop in Fall River. He was later arrested in connection with the incident.

Vieira was held on $25,000 bail. If he posts bail, he must be on home confinement with a GPS tracker. He would also not be allowed to drive and would have to surrender his passport.