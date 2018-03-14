Footprints in the snow lead police to car break suspect

SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Seekonk police have arrested a man who they say tried to break into a number of vehicles during the storm on Tuesday.

According to police, officers responded around 5:30 a.m. to a home on Coleman Street, where the car’s owner stated that she saw footprints in the snow around her vehicle and leading to another car nearby.

Upon investigating, police said it was apparent that whomever the footprints belonged to had entered the cars, both of which were unlocked, though nothing seemed to be missing from them.

The responding officers followed the tracks north and found the suspect had attempted to break into several other vehicles in the neighborhood and even tried to steal a bicycle.

The tracks eventually led police to a Valero gas station on Newman Avenue, where they said they encountered three people: the gas station attendant, a Dunkin’ Donuts clerk and a man wearing dark clothing that was soaking wet.

The third man said he was from Pawtucket, according to police, and when officers told him they were following footprints that resembled the boots he was wearing, the man stated he had been walking through the area trying to make a phone call.

Police arrested the man, later identified as Michael Maksou, 21, of North Reading, Mass., and charged him with two counts of breaking and entering a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.

Maksou’s arraignment was delayed due to the snowstorm.

