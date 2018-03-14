Home surveillance camera catches Cranston package thief

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Cranston police arrested a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing a package from a home on Ferncrest Avenue.

Police said Jose De La Cruz Boya, 22, of Providence, was caught on a home surveillance camera discarding an empty Amazon box after stealing the package.

On March 1, the Cranston Police Department received a call from a residence on Doylston Street stating they found an empty Amazon box addressed to Ferncrest Avenue. The box was empty, which seemed suspicious to the caller. Police later determined there were two separate complaints of packages being stolen from Ferncrest Avenue.

As a result of the investigation by the officers on scene, they were able to obtain a detailed description of the suspect and the vehicle used in the thefts. Ten days later, officers noticed a vehicle matching the description on Narragansett Street a short distance away from Ferncrest Avenue.

Further investigation led to De La Cruz Boya being interviewed where he admitted to his involvement in the larcenies. As a result, he was arrested and charged with larceny under $1,500 and conspiracy. He was released on $1,000 personal recognizance and given an arraignment date of March 27 in Kent County Third District Court.

Police believe that De La Cruz Boya’s co-conspirator, Pablo Martinez, has returned to the Dominican Republic since the crime. Anyone with information about on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Cranston Police Department.

Colonel Michael Winquist released a statement following the arrest:

This is the second incident within a matter of weeks where a suspect was apprehended stealing packages from a residence immediately after delivery. Video surveillance has become an extremely reliable and valuable tool that is heavily relied upon by law enforcement. It leaves very little defense with this type of evidence and has resulted in several successful prosecutions. This is why it is so important and we continue to encourage the public to contact us and participate in the Cranston Police Department camera registry program, which is completely voluntary. It provides us with a database of where cameras are located throughout the city, it does not provide us access to your camera system. The Cranston Police Department will only be able to view the camera footage after an incident has occurred and only with the permission of the camera owner who is present. The police will not be able to access the camera remotely. Camera owners may leave the registry at any time.

To register for the Cranston Police Department’s camera registry program, click here.