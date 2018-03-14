In the Kitchen: Chocolate Fondue with Fruit, Marshmallows and Confectionaries

Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Chocolate Fondue with Fruit, Marshmallows and Confectionaries.
Ingredients:
- 5lbs – Chips, white chocolate
- 1/2 qt Light cream
- 5 ea Pineapple 7c fruit
- 1 ea. Melon, Honeydew, 6ct fruit
- 1lb Marshmallows 1lb bag
- 3lb – strawberry fruit
- 50 ea Pretzel sticks
- 2 sleeves – Crackers, graham
- 50 ea. Cream puff .5oz
- 1 lb shredded coconut
- 1/2 lb sprinkles, rainbow
- 1 lb walnut pieces nuts
- 2 dozen biscotti
- 2 1/2 lb – Reece’s PB Cups, Chopped candy
Directions:
- Cut just the very tops bottoms off of 3 pineapple stacks on the fondue stand; one on top of the other.
- Wash, cut, core and quarter all remaining melons and pineapple.
- Cut melons and pineapple into 1 inch chunks
- Remove just the green tops of the strawberries with a tomato corer
- Skewer all the fruit chunks, strawberries and marshmallows
- Press skewers into the pineapples on the fondue stand alternating to create an intricate colorful arrangement
- Press 2 plastic fern bushes into the top of the pineapple on the fondue display
- Hold under refrigeration until use
- Melt chocolate chips using double boiler
- Once all the chocolate is melted, mix in light cream until smooth and creamy. It will also get considerably darker.
- Serve chocolate in large round shallow chafing dish
- Serve Graham crackers, pretzel sticks, cream puffs & biscotti in small square black bowls
- Serve walnuts, shredded coconut & rainbow sprinkles in Chinese bowls.
