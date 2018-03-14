In the Kitchen: Chocolate Fondue with Fruit, Marshmallows and Confectionaries

Chef Mark Langevin of Chelo’s Hometown Bar & Grille joined us in The Rhode Show kitchen to show us how to make their Chocolate Fondue with Fruit, Marshmallows and Confectionaries.

Ingredients:

5lbs – Chips, white chocolate

1/2 qt Light cream

5 ea Pineapple 7c fruit

1 ea. Melon, Honeydew, 6ct fruit

1lb Marshmallows 1lb bag

3lb – strawberry fruit

50 ea Pretzel sticks

2 sleeves – Crackers, graham

50 ea. Cream puff .5oz

1 lb shredded coconut

1/2 lb sprinkles, rainbow

1 lb walnut pieces nuts

2 dozen biscotti

2 1/2 lb – Reece’s PB Cups, Chopped candy

Directions:

Cut just the very tops bottoms off of 3 pineapple stacks on the fondue stand; one on top of the other. Wash, cut, core and quarter all remaining melons and pineapple. Cut melons and pineapple into 1 inch chunks Remove just the green tops of the strawberries with a tomato corer Skewer all the fruit chunks, strawberries and marshmallows Press skewers into the pineapples on the fondue stand alternating to create an intricate colorful arrangement Press 2 plastic fern bushes into the top of the pineapple on the fondue display Hold under refrigeration until use Melt chocolate chips using double boiler Once all the chocolate is melted, mix in light cream until smooth and creamy. It will also get considerably darker. Serve chocolate in large round shallow chafing dish Serve Graham crackers, pretzel sticks, cream puffs & biscotti in small square black bowls Serve walnuts, shredded coconut & rainbow sprinkles in Chinese bowls.

