Lincoln police investigating ‘smash and grab’ at smoke shop

LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect following a “smash and grab” at a Lincoln smoke shop Tuesday morning.

According to police, a male suspect broke a glass front door at Puffins Smoke Shop on Reservoir Avenue shortly after 7 a.m.

Police said the suspect entered the building, broke into a cash register, then took the money and fled towards Reservoir Avenue, where he may have had a car waiting for him.

The suspect is a white man with a medium build, standing 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-7, who was wearing a face mask, a dark-colored hoodie and dark-colored pants, according to police.

Lincoln police said they’re working with other area police departments to see if there are any connections to similar reported crimes.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to call the Lincoln Police Department Detectives Division at (401) 333-1111.